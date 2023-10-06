News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 6 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Former NFL offensive tackle and longtime cannabis advocate Kyle Turley has credited cannabis use with improving his quality of life significantly. Turley, 44, who co-owns the Shango cannabis dispensary in Moreno Valley, California, said he was previously addicted to opioids and that he nearly took his own life before switching to marijuana.

More than 60 children have been taken to hospital in Jamaica after eating sweets containing cannabis, the country’s education minister said. Fayval Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the primary school pupils were from the St Ann’s Bay area – Kingston. She said some children experienced vomiting and hallucinations.

This as six children were taken to the hospital from the Boys & Girls Club in Lauderhill, Florida this week, also after ingesting candy that was infused with cannabis, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the club in reference to eight kids who ingested the candy gummies. The children were all between the ages of 6 and 8.

Florida’s Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for next month in a case that will decide whether a marijuana legalization initiative will appear on the state’s 2024 ballot. Over the past several months, the court has been receiving briefs from both the state attorney general, who filed a legal challenge against the cannabis measure and is asking for it to be invalidated, and the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, which is behind the proposed reform.The campaign and supporters have maintained that the court must respect the intent of the citizen initiative process and allow voters the opportunity to decide on the issue after they turned in nearly one million signatures for ballot placement that have been certified by the state. A hearing on the dispute is set for November 8.

Australia’s medical cannabis industry remained in robust health during the first half of 2023, according to data from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the country’s medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency

Cannabis beverage products provider Nevis Brands Inc. has secured an agreement with Los Angeles-based Blaze Life Holdings LLC to produce and distribute Major in California. Major will be available in 5 flavors: Sunset Pink Lemonade, Pacific Blue Raspberry, Sacred Grape, Volcanic Orange Mango and Passionfruit.

Adults who are addicted to marijuana are at a 60% higher risk of having their first heart attack, stroke, or another major cardiovascular event compared with people without cannabis use disorder. That’s according to a new study from University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine in Canada, published in the journal Addiction.

Three cannabis stocks to consider this week are: YCBD, (cbdMD), Village Farms Intl. or VFF and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, CRBP.