News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 31, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Newark’s Central Planning Board denied an application by Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to open a cannabis lounge a block from the Prudential Center arena after church elders protested and one board member complained that the rendering was offensive.

TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, has launched a new coffee shop under its brand name in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The opening of the Amsterdam coffee shop marks the company’s initial venture into the European market.

A federal appeals court has lifted part of an injunction that prevented cannabis regulators from issuing licenses for recreational dispensaries in some parts of New York, removing a major obstacle for the state’s rollout.

The decision issued on Tuesday by the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan partially reverses a hold put in place by a lower court judge hearing a challenge to the state’s licensing requirements.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to sign a bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky today, after it received final passage Thursday just hours before the adjournment of the 2023 session.

Queens, NY has its first legal medical marijuana dispensary. Good Grades, a woman owned dispensary, opened at 162-03 Jamaica Avenue. on March 30th .

Texas agriculture officials have approved hempseed-derived feed for chickens and horses, and authorized the state feed agency to set regulations for such products.

The Texas Commercial Feed Control Act assigned the Texas Feed and Fertilizer Control Service to establish rules for the use of hemp and hemp products in commercial feed in the forms of hempseed meal and hempseed oil.

With nimble fingers and years of practice, Ativat Janmuangthai beat other cannabis enthusiasts to roll a perfect, one-gramme joint in 43 seconds over the weekend, becoming the fastest joint-roller in Thailand’s Phuket.

Get ready for cannabis bread! That’s right. the Le Pain Quotidien bakery chainCannabis bread, in Brussels is now carrying the cannabis bread which it says is the most ecological bread ever made.

And a top stock bucking the cannabis trend now is Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG 3.09%)