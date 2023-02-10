News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 10, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

A cannabis lounge helmed by Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon — also known as Raekwon The Chef – is set to come to New Jersey next month. Hashtoria will open at 799-805 Broad St. in Newark’s Four Corners Historic District in March.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jim McMahon and former NFL players Kyle Turley and Eben Britton, will be hosting the first open cannabis-consumption golf tournament around the Super Bowl, which is being held in the fully weed-legal state of Arizona.

It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam’s red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will also have to close their venues at 3 am.

Thailand is tightening the country’s marijuana regulations, issuing new guidance and measures intended to curb a rapid rise in recreational use of the drug since its decriminalization last year. The government said last month that showing identification will be required when buying cannabis flower buds, which are rich in hallucinogenic compounds.

Calls to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational use are growing in Kenya.

The global CBD skin care market size was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period.

A US federal judge has granted early release to Luke Scarmazzo, who was serving a 21-year sentence for his role in a state-legal California medical cannabis operation—with the judge noting “dramatic changes in the legal landscape” for marijuana in recent years.

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth said Thursday it is closing its flagship cultivation facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, and cutting some 800 jobs, more than a third of its workforce as part of a shift to an “asset-light model” in Canada.

And Three Marijuana Stock Movers This week were: Im Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC); Heritage Cannabis (OTC: HERT.F) and Canopy Gwth, CGC.