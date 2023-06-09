News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 9, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

The Kansas City Royals has formed a new partnership with a cannabis brand, the second Major US League Baseball team to do so. The Missouri-based team announced that it has joined forces with Pure Spectrum CBD, a company that produces hemp-derived cannabidiol products like oils and gummies. This is the second MLB team to embrace the cannabis space, coming just two months after the Chicago Cubs teamed up with the CBD sparkling beverage brand MYND DRINKS.

The Caribbean Island of Antigua and Barbuda has become one of the first in the Caribbean to authorize Rastafari to grow and smoke cannabis, an herb that is considered a sacrament by followers of the religion.

A proposal by Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward party to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic a year after it was made legal is sowing panic in an industry that is projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion over the next few years.

The members of the Senate in Colombia unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday that, if enacted, would finally legalize marijuana in the country. This is the seventh of eight votes if the proposed constitutional amendment needs to be sent to the president.

Lesotho’s cultivator and manufacturer of medical-grade cannabis extracts and products, MG Health, is tripling its output capacity after raising US$18 million (R342 million) in capital. The funding was secured after the company began distributing into key developed markets in 2021.

Following a three-year long legal battle, a Washington, D.C. judge banned a man from smoking medical marijuana in his home after his neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the smell drifted into her home and made her sick. Judge Ebony Scott ruled this week that although Thomas Cackett has a license to purchase medical marijuana “he does not possess a license to disrupt the full use and enjoyment of one’s land, nor does his license usurp this long established right.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana. BRPD arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks.

Three of the best stocks to watch and consider this month are: Curaleaf (CURLF); Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Tilray (TLRY).