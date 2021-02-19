Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Feb. 19. 2021 in 60 seconds:

Former NBA All-Star Chris Webber has teamed up cannabis investor Jason Wild, the founder of New York based investment firm JW Asset Management, to launch a $100 million private equity fund for minority cannabis business owners.

The US economy has 321,000 full-time equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis as of January 2021, a Leafly report says.

Lawmakers in Hawaii have voted to advance two marijuana bills on Tuesday, one to legalize and regulate cannabis for adults 21 and older. another agrees to increase the amount that is covered under the state’s existing decriminalization law.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have put out a request for information about alternatives to opioids, including CBD, for pain management.

While reports claim there is a weed shortage in Jamaica, a shipment containing over 1500 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $6.1 million, was seized at the Port of Kingston recently. It was concealed in a transhipment container.

A new report from Data Bridge Market Research says the medical cannabis market will grow to USD 179,254.20 million by 2027.



Thirty-seven members of Congress sent a letter to President Biden on Thursday, calling on him to use executive authority to mass pardon all people with non-violent federal marijuana convictions.

A denim maker owned by the H&M Group has debuted a line of hemp denim dyed with avocados and red onions. Weekday, a sustainable fashion brand based in Sweden, highlighted its first items made from hemp textiles at Stockholm Fashion Week.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and MedMen Enterprises (NASDAQOTCBB:MMNFF)