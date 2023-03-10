News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 10, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Anger has erupted after it emerged that Canada has been granted a license to import cannabis into Jamaica. Jamaican cannabis farmers are furious that their local industry is being overlooked in favor of a Canada. Members of the Jamaica Cannabis Industry Forum – a WhatsApp Group – noted they are were not allowed to export cannabis to Canada.

More than a dozen bipartisan congressional lawmakers have sent a letter to top Biden administration officials, demanding transparency in the ongoing marijuana scheduling review that the president directed last year. The letter states that Biden’s scheduling directive represents “an opportunity to make honest assessment of the origins and implications of federal policy.”

Moves by a small number of governments to legalize the non-medical use of cannabis have led to increased consumption without explaining the potentially serious health dangers that users face from the drug, a UN narcotics watchdog said on Thursday.

Morocco made history this week, as it broke ground on what will be the North African country’s first lab for medical and industrial cannabis.

A new law in Hong Kong now criminalises the possession and consumption of cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants. Anyone found guilty of importing, exporting or manufacturing it faces up to life in jail and a fine of HK$5 million (US$637,000)

A Texas legislative panel has unanimously approved a bill to decriminalize marijuana possession. The House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee voted 9-0 this week to legislation, which would remove the risk of arrest or jail time for low-level possession of cannabis and allow people to eventually erase cannabis issues from their criminal records.

Argentina’s new cannabis watchdog is overseeing more than 50 projects related to the research and development of cannabis and is establishing a regulatory framework as it bids to enter the potentially lucrative weed export market.

The global cannabis testing market size is estimated to reach USD 3633 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.92%, from USD 1289 million in 2021.

