Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 13, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 13, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Thailand is set to give away one million free cannabis plants to households across the nation in June to mark a new rule allowing people to grow cannabis at home, its health minister has said.

Two Dozen members of the U.S. Senate are joining together to call on congressional leaders to ensure that marijuana banking provisions are enacted into law as part of a large-scale manufacturing bill.

American rapper Ackquille Jean Pollard better known as Bobby Shmurda is the latest celebrity to join the booming weed industry. Via an Instagram post, Shmurda announced his own cannabis strain in partnership with Elevate Cannabis Company.

Rapper Young Thug is facing seven additional felony charges after police recovered marijuana and guns while raiding the rapper’s home in Atlanta. According to an Atlanta Police Department’s booking document obtained by XXL, Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is also facing a charge of possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has announced a commission to examine the effectiveness of the UK’s drug laws, with a particular focus on Decriminalizing Cannabis in London.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced last week that Germany would soon start the legal process for cannabis legalization.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has made history With the Launch Of the first cannabis consumption lounge in the Eastern Caribbean. It was opened at Coconut Grove in Ratho Mill.

The legal Marijuana Market is estimated to grow at 20.0% for 2022-2029 a new report from DataBridge States.

And three Marijuana stocks to watch this week are Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG); HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) and Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).