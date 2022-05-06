Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 6, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 6, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly detained by TSA agents at Las Vegas Airport after a “large” amount of marijuana was allegedly discovered in his bag, TMZ reports. Lanez was stopped but then released not long after he was detained, but TSA kept the marijuana. While recreational weed is legal in the state of Nevada, people are still not permitted to fly with the drug.

US Senators on both sides of the aisle are throwing support behind a proposal to tuck key marijuana banking legislation into a larger package aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness, increasing the odds that a significant cannabis bill gets through the upper chamber this year.

Amber Heard Said At A civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court That She Felt ‘Concerned’ When Johnny Depp Gave His Daughter Lily-Rose Marijuana as Teen.

The total Global Legal Cannabis Market is estimated to reach USD 48.3 Billion by the year 2028 according to Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis.”

The Delaware House passed a bill on Thursday that would remove all penalties for adults 21 and older possessing 1 ounce or less of weed, a historic first step as lawmakers attempt to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana.

Nepal’s marijuana ban could soon be up in smoke, as lawmakers mull a return to the liberal drug policies that once made the Himalayan republic a popular pit stop on the overland “Hippie Trail.”

Sundial’s CEO is predicting massive’ cannabis store closures in Canada as marijuana retailers fend off stiff competition while coping with falling prices eating into margins and oversaturation in some areas.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit in the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana is still foolishly arresting nationals for small amounts of marijuana. Three men were this week arrest for having 48 grams (1.6 ounces) of marijuana each.

Two Marijuana stocks to watch this week are AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).