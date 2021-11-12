Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 12, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 12, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Advocate Society Wellness (ASW), a black-owned and family-run CBD brand created by former NFL athletes Lorenzo Booker and Ronney Jenkins, announces the release of their latest skincare and water products, which will be available for purchase on asw.health beginning Black Friday.

Legislation that would decriminalize marijuana and establish a tax on cannabis sales is reportedly being developed by Republican Representative Nancy Mace with the goal of introducing it in the U.S. House of Representatives later this month.

Endexx Corporation has announced that the Ocho Rios Herb House, recently soft-launched by the Company’s Go Green Global subsidiary, anticipates an impending influx of visitors due to the planned opening of Jamaica’s borders.

The Cannabis industry is expected to reach USD 97.74 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period according to Researchers At AllTheResearch.

N.J. will start accepting applications to run legal weed businesses next month. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Tuesday announced it would open the application process to marijuana growers, processors and testing labs on Dec. 15.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and two other Democratic senators sent a letter on Tuesday to US President Biden, pressing him to make good on campaign promises and pardon federal nonviolent cannabis convictions.

Germany’s likely next ruling coalition is closing in on a deal to legalize cannabis for recreational use, the strongest signal yet that long-awaited growth of Europe’s marijuana market is gaining traction.

The DEA is moving to de-schedule a cocaine-derived drug while marijuana lingers in Schedule I.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Curaleaf Hldgs Inc., CURLF; Medical Marijuana, Inc., MJNA and Sundial Growers Inc., SNDL.