News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 4, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 4, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Actor Jim Belushi Has Opened A marijuana dispensary on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal territory in Franklin County in Upstate New York.

American rapper Snoop Dogg is encouraging residents in at least five other US states to “end cannabis prohibition.” States include Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota have the issue of the ballot for Nov. 8th.

​US Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) announced on Thursday that he will soon be filing a congressional bill to set the country up for federal cannabis reform.

A massive 433,000-square-foot weed campus is coming to the state of the New York and it will include all the fixings. It will stand in the Hudson Valley, where Cresco Labs held a ceremony last week to mark the start of construction, The Real Deal reported.

In the Czech Republic, hemp products like marijuana, hashish and cannabis oil have been available in pharmacies for years. Prague is now planning full legalization for 2023 and wants to coordinate the step with Berlin.

Itopia Life Ltd, a Jamaican ganja company, has expanded its international brand to Canada, becoming the first local company to tap into the multibillion-dollar adult-use market in the North American country.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Medical Cannabis Market size is expected to cross USD 33,210.21 million by 2027 at CAGR of 18.14% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Pre-roll cannabis brand Dad Grass has launched vegan CBD gummies, with daily wellness and nighttime restlessness high on their priority list. This launch includes as Nighttime Formula for when you can’t fall asleep.

Three cannabis stocks to watch are: Tilray Brands (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB).