Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 1, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 1, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Rapper Jay-Z is hoping to help one of his fans in prison. The rapper’s legal team has made a plea – twice – to a North Carolina judge asking for the “compassionate release” of inmate Valon Vailes, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence over marijuana charges.

NBA legend Chris Webber and his business partners Lavetta Willis and cannabis investor and executive Jason Wild have broken ground in Detroit for a $50 million investment that will transform an old GM factory into a cutting-edge cannabis “conservatory.”



A key US House committee on Thursday approved a bill to federally legalize marijuana and promote social equity. The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act cleared the House Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by the legislation’s sponsor, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), on a 26-15 vote.

European cannabis company Cantourage and Australian-based operator Cannim are now deepening their partnership with the introduction of an innovative new Jamaican cannabis strain to Germany pharmacies.

European medical cannabis leaders Cantourage and South Africa-based farming enterprise FarmaGrowers have signed an agreement to supply South African medical cannabis dried flower products to German pharmacies.

Pennsylvania Democrats, as expected, are trying again to legalize adult-use cannabis through legislation. State Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel on Tuesday introduced House Bill 2050, which would create a recreational marijuana market with limited licensing.

LATAM countries are making moves designed to provide stronger support for legal cannabis industries. An emerging leader in Colombia, Flora Growth has built an impressive portfolio of brands along with dozens of licenses and burgeoning distribution networks globally.

A 35-year-old Iranian citizen was arrested in India this week for growing cannabis using a hydroponic model. The accused, Javad Rostampour, came to study in Bengaluru in 2010 and was growing weed in his upscale mansion.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF), Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF).