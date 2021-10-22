Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 22, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams is launching his own cannabis lifestyle brand, Highsman. Williams was suspended five times during his NFL career for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Olivia Newton-John, 73, has revealed in a new interview That homegrown cannabis is helping her manage her stage 4 cancer. The Grease star spoke to presenter Hoda Kotb on the Today show This Week.

Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae legend, Bob Marley, has taken to social media to call out the Singapore government for its archaic laws relating to marijuana, which he termed inhumane. This after Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41,was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis.

The Epsilon Healthcare Ltd share price was off to the races Thursday, up 20%, after the company reported it has executed a binding term sheet and manufacturing agreement with Cannim Australia Pty Ltd. Cannim cultivates cannabis in Jamaica and Australia.

Canadians bought CA$1.3 billion of dried cannabis in first half of 2021, New Data Shows.

The Bloomwell Group has successfully closed a seed funding round of over $10 million dollars—the highest publicly known seed investment for a European cannabis company to date.

New York employers are no longer allowed to drug test most workers for marijuana, the state Department of Labor, (DOL), announced in new guidance.

The USPS this week released a final rule banning mailing of hemp, CBD and marijuana vapes.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) and HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO).