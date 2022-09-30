News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 30, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 30, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

British American Tobacco Plc has invested in German cannabis startup Sanity Group GmbH along with rapper Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital — the tobacco giant’s latest bet on pot as it diversifies beyond nicotine.

Reggae Revival artist Protoje says even though ganja-smoking helps in the creative process for his music, he tries not to be totally dependent on the herb, nor be “high all the time.”

California-based cannabis-infused beverage company Cann announced Tuesday it has acquired CBD drink maker Sweet Reason. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cann’s famous and growing list of celebrity investors, include Gwyneth Paltrow.

St Kitts and Nevis, the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, says it will soon set up its own medicinal cannabis industry to reap the benefits of the burgeoning international market.

The US Air Force And Space Force Recruits Who Test Positive For Marijuana Will Get A Second Chance To Enlist Under a New Pilot Program.

Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. has thrown in the towel on its bricks-and-mortar cannabis retail operations in Canada, selling off 28 corporate-owned stores under its Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail brands, closing five more and ending franchising and licensing agreements.

More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana.

Jamaica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. Norman Dunn, says the country is on the cusp of being a major legal transshipment hub for medical cannabis as it gains significant international traction.

And Three Marijuana stocks to buy at this time are: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG); Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF).