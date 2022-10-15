The shotgun found by CANU ranks

A shotgun was unearthed in an alley by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) earlier today in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Reports are that CANU ranks conducted an operation in central Lethem. During the exercise, a search was carried out in an alley that is situated behind several properties resulting in the discovery of a shotgun.

CANU said the shotgun was taken to its office in Lethem and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.