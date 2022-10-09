Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) stationed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) have intercepted an outgoing passenger with over $6 million in cocaine hidden in a container of curry.

The discovery was made on Friday. The male suspect, 36-year-old Loaknauth Persaud of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, was an outgoing passenger of Jet Blue Airways Flight B61966 that was destined for the John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York.

According to CANU, its officers intercepted Persaud during a routine check at the CJIA. A search of the passenger’s suitcase was conducted in his presence, which resulted in the discovery of a white substance suspected to be cocaine concealed in two bowls containing curry.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters in Georgetown along with the suspected narcotics, which was subsequently tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

The cocaine weighed a total of 6.28 kilograms (approximately 13.8 pounds) with a street value of approximately US$31,000 (approximately GUY$6.3 million).

CANU said further investigations led to the arrest of 43-year-old Manzil Ali called “John Ali” of Section C ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.