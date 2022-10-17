Home Entertainment Cardi B Judge Ordered YouTuber Tasha K To Pay Rapper $4 Million Cardi B Judge Ordered YouTuber Tasha K To Pay Rapper $4 Million By - October 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz Tasha K is not escaping paying Cardi B her $4 Million awarded as damages for defamation earlier this year. Tasha K has filed a number of applications to Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album ‘Ma’ I Got A Family’ Drops Friday Freddie Gibbs Publicly Apologize To Jeezy Putting An End To Their Beef Shaneil Muir Collapse On Stage Due To Exhaustion Will Miss Shows