Trucks belonging to Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) haulage contractors used to transport cement will be equipped with cameras and proximity sensors to boost road safety efforts.

The disclosure was made by Supply Chain Manager, Angel Rivera, at a recent staging of the Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) Awareness Initiative, at the company’s sports club in Rockfort on November 19,

“The target is to have 100 per cent of those trucks fitted with the devices. This is an integral strategy focused on road safety,” Rivera said, at the event which targeted cyclists from the Elevation Cycling Club from St Catherine.

The move also aligns globally as CEMEX, CCCL’s ultimate parent company, utilizes cameras and sensors to alert truck drivers to potential hazards in a bid to promote the target of zero injuries worldwide.

Cyclists from the Elevation Cycling Club pay keen attention to the road safety information provided to them, at Caribbean Cement Company Limited’s Vulnerable Road Users Awareness Initiative, held at the cement company’s sports club in Rockfort on Saturday, November 19.

Organised globally by the supply chain department, the VRU initiative targets those persons more susceptible to injuries or fatalities while utilizing the nation’s roads and includes pedestrians, children, the elderly, and cyclists.

During the event, CCCL’s Driving School Instructor and Mechanical Inspector, Clinton O’Connor and Accident Analyst and Statistician in the Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Kimesha Dixon,shared ways the cyclists can ensure safety while on the road.

Additional topics covered included how to identify and avoid the blind spots of heavy-duty trucks and to inspect bicycles before beginning their journey.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Ministry of Transport and Mining indicate that as of November 18, a total of 15 pedal cyclists have been killed in traffic crashes.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw appealed to the cyclists “to be extra vigilant in their use of the roadways and be sure not to increase the risk of danger to themselves and other road users”.