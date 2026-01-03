News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 3, 2026: Hundreds of commercial flights across the United States and the Caribbean were cancelled late Friday and into today as escalating security concerns linked to military activity near Venezuela triggered widespread Caribbean airspace closure, disrupting travel across key Caribbean hubs.

Passengers wait at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport as all flights are cancelled following US military action in Venezuela, on January 3, 2026, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large scale strike” on the South American country. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images).”

At least 613 flights were cancelled system-wide, according to flight tracking data, with Caribbean-bound routes among the hardest hit. The most severe impact was felt at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where 267 flights were grounded, stranding thousands of travelers.

U.S. carriers including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways issued travel waivers for affected passengers. JetBlue confirmed it had cancelled approximately 215 flights systemwide, citing government-mandated Caribbean airspace restrictions related to ongoing military activity.

“Due to airspace closures across the Caribbean related to military activity, we have canceled approximately 215 flights systemwide,” JetBlue said in a statement, noting that flights to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic were not affected by the restrictions. Impacted customers were offered rebooking options or refunds.

FAA Expands No-Fly Zones Across Southern Caribbean

In addition to prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operations over Venezuela, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) extended flight restrictions to include portions of the Curaçao, San Juan, and Piarco Flight Information Regions, which cover large swaths of the southern Caribbean airspace.

The restrictions affect air corridors serving several Caribbean territories though airlines warned disruptions could continue as long as regional security concerns persist.

European Carriers Also Affected

European airline KLM also warned of disruptions through Tuesday, Jan. 6, citing the deteriorating security situation surrounding Venezuela. The carrier said flights to, from, or via Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados (Bridgetown), Curaçao, Georgetown (Guyana), Port of Spain (Trinidad), and Sint Maarten could be impacted.

KLM advised passengers with tickets issued on or before Jan. 3, 2026 to rebook travel by Jan. 11 or request refunds or travel vouchers valid for one year across its partner airlines, including Air France, Delta, and Virgin Atlantic.

Caribbean Airlines Reports No Disruptions

Despite the widespread cancellations, Caribbean Airlines reported no operational disruptions to its flight schedule as of today.

Regional Fallout Continues

The airspace closures underscore how geopolitical tensions in and around Venezuela are rippling across the Caribbean, affecting tourism, commerce, and diaspora travel during one of the region’s busiest travel periods.

Travelers are being urged to check directly with their airlines for real-time updates as authorities continue to monitor the evolving security situation.

CARICOM

A brief statement issued by the CARICOM Secretariat said that the 15-member regional integration grouping “is actively monitoring the situation which is of grave concern to the Region with possible implications for neighboring countries.

“CARICOM will continue to update the people of the region as more information is received,” the two paragraph statement added.