By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tues. Mar. 23, 2021: It’s been almost three months since Guyanese immigrant Rita Persaud was killed in a hit and run accident, but the killer has yet to be brought to justice.

Now a Caribbean American organization is calling on the 102nd Precinct in Queens, NY to deliver justice for Persaud and the family and friends she has left to mourn.

Albert Baldeo,President of the United Communities Alliance, says justice for Persaud is “long overdue.”

“If our law enforcement cannot solve major crimes like these, how can we expect them to solve minor ones, or defend calls to defund the police?,” he added. ““Justice delayed, is justice denied!

Rajwantee “Rita” Persaud, a popular Indo-Caribbean vocalist and beloved devotee of the Shaanti Bhavan Mandir of Jamaica, Queens, was killed just a few blocks from her home, on Dec. 24, 2020 when a Lamborghini SUV slammed into the sedan Uber Persaud was riding in to visit relatives.

The 54-year-old Ozone Park resident was killed while the driver responsible for her death fled on foot without calling for any help for any of the three people seriously injured by the accident, including his unidentified 26-year-old female passenger.

She is now in a stable condition, and Baldeo says, “can no doubt shed invaluable information in this investigation.”

“An unspent bullet, and marijuana was found in the Lamborghini, and demand even greater speed in bringing the perpetrator of Rita’s death to justice swiftly, not least in the interest of public safety,” he added.

Baldoe also said that despite the evidence of the Lamborghini SUV, the presence of cameras on neighboring buildings where the homicide occurred, including a church, two eyewitnesses who survived the incident, Persaud’s killer remains at large.

Spirited rallies and protests, some at the 102nd Precinct in charge of the investigation, including by elected officials, community and religious leaders, and civil organizations, have failed to bring any modicum of justice.

At last week’s virtual Town Hall meeting concerning crimes and public safety hosted by Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar, 102 Precint Captain Fidacaro, when asked about any updates on the Persaud issue, “could not offer any new information” but sought to appease the relatives of the deceased “that it’s not a cold case.”

Baldeo, however, says with no positive updates, progress and accountability, the case seems headed that way.

“Enough is enough! The perpetrators of this senseless death of Rita Persaud must be apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible,” he added. “We are imploring the Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, and all law enforcement officials to utilize their power and ensure justice is served, especially the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad and the 102nd Precinct. And we are also calling on anyone with information about the identity of the missing driver to share same with law enforcement.”