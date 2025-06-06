News Americas, New York, NY, June 6, 2025: June marks Caribbean American Heritage Month and Black Music Month, and while the White House has yet to issue an official proclamation, the celebrations continue with a powerful lineup of new Caribbean music that’s sure to uplift spirits and honor Caribbean musical heritage.

From reggae jugglings and soulful rub-a-dub to high-energy dancehall, afrobeats-infused anthems, and genre-bending innovations, Caribbean artists are bringing the heat this month.

Leroy Sibbles Returns with a Star-Studded Reggae Compilation

Legendary reggae icon Leroy Sibbles showcases his lesser-known talent as a producer with Presenting Leroy Sibbles, a new compilation from Tad’s International Record. The album features standout tracks from various artists, including “Cool Natty” by Young Garvey, the song that sparked the project. Known for his pivotal role in The Heptones and as a bass player on classics like “Skylarking” and “Door Peep,” Sibbles continues to leave his mark on reggae history.

Christopher Martin’s “Wife & Sweetheart” Turns Heads

Christopher Martin is back with a bold and cheeky new single, “Wife & Sweetheart,” imagining harmony between a wife and a side partner. Produced by Chad “Mr. G” Simpson and Andrew “Buccaneer” Bradford, the song blends humor and fantasy with signature smooth vocals.

LISTEN HERE

Richie Stephens Delivers Love Anthem “A Woman’s Touch”

Veteran reggae singer Richie Stephens touches hearts with “A Woman’s Touch,” a soul-stirring rub-a-dub ballad produced by Jazzwad. It’s a dedication to the women who have supported him throughout his career and a celebration of love in its purest form.

Soul-Rebel Marley Releases Second Single “Holy Father”

Carrying forward his spiritual and musical legacy, Soul-Rebel Marley follows up his debut single “Loving Jah” with the newly released “Holy Father.” Out now via Tek Time Productions and Tuff Gong International, this Afrobeats-inspired track is a heartfelt prayer of gratitude and guidance. Produced by Soul-Rebel himself, the track features harmonies by his Grammy-winning mother Cedella Marley. The lyric video, now live on his YouTube channel, visually amplifies the song’s message of faith and thankfulness. Soul-Rebel, who recently performed alongside his brother Skip Marley and has produced for Jo Mersa and Sharon Marley, continues to forge his unique path in music.

LISTEN HERE

Frankie Paul Drops Only You

Also making a soulful return is Frankie Paul’s 1988 Lovers Rock gem “Only You,” from his album Sizzling. Backed by reggae legends like Sly & Robbie and Jackie Mittoo, the track showcases the heartfelt vocals and lyrical charm that earned him the nickname ‘Jamaica’s Stevie Wonder.’ Listen HERE

2025 Vincy Soca Comes Alive with Oxygen Riddim

Boss Raw Records presents the Oxygen Riddim, a high-energy soca juggling from producers Jayorn “Krooshal” Richards and Rajiv “Suh Raw” Sutherland. The riddim is pure Vincy soca magic, promising to ignite parties and festivals throughout the season.

International Dancehall Juggling on “Bad Intention Riddim”

Liondub International’s Bad Intention Riddim brings together a global lineup of dancehall talent, from Jamaica to the UK, US, and Canada. Highlights include tracks from Steamaz, Blakkamoore, Badda General, J Kinggz, and Capital D. This riddim proves dancehall’s global reach and timeless appeal. LISTEN HERE

J8’s “Turn n Twist” Celebrates Caribbean Roots and UK Fusion

UK-based J8, also known as Jacob Dwain Johnson, fuses dancehall rhythms with British energy in “Turn n Twist.” Inspired by his Jamaican grandfather’s reggae legacy, J8’s single is gaining viral traction and stands as a testament to cultural resilience and musical fusion. Check it out HERE

These tracks provide the perfect soundtrack for a month celebrating Caribbean culture, resilience, and rhythm.