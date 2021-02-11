Caribbean American Stacey Plaskett Makes History At Historic Impeachment Trial



By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 11, 2021: Caribbean American impeachment manager Representative Stacey Plaskett is among the Democratic managers or prosecutors at the historic second impeachment of Donald Trump, but the USVI delegate is making history of her own.

Representative Plaskett, who yesterday presented chilling new video footage that showed the mob that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6th was looking for Mike Pence, was the only Black woman and only Caribbean American in the Senate Chambers Wednesday.

She is also the only non-voting delegate to ever be part of an impeachment trial. As Plaskett herself said at the opening: “I’ve learned throughout my life that preparation and truth can carry you far, can allow you to speak truth to power.”

On Wednesday, she showed exactly why she was chosen, laying out new evidence in prosecutorial excellence as she revealed chilling new video to back up her claims.

“The mob was looking for Vice President Pence,” the USVI delegate said, as she narrated the footage.

She also showed footage of the insurrectionists for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“President Trump put a target on their backs and then his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down,” Rep. Plaskett said as the terrifying never before seen footage from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6th as the Electoral College votes were being counted played for Senators and around the world.

Plaskett said Trump “fanned the flame of violence, and “it worked.”

This as she revealed that the “Save America” rally did not have a permit to march to the Capitol until Trump stepped in.

“‘We’re going to the Capitol,'” she quoted. “‘We fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.'”

Plaskett also accused Trump of “orchestrating” and “inviting” insurgents to the Capitol, specifically pointing to his “stand back and stand by” comments to the far-right group Proud Boys as far back as the Sept. 29th presidential elections debate.

She also weaved in other incidents, arguing that Trump continued to stoke this violent base, such as during a Dec. 12 rally in Washington, D.C., when pro-Trump supporters clashed with counter protesters. Four people were stabbed and dozens were arrested.

Plaskett said that for all these reasons, the former president must be convicted and disqualified from seeking federal office again. On Twitter, she tweeted: “We must never forget #ImpeachAndConvict.”

Trump’s legal team has so far argued that the former commander in chief should bear no responsibility for the deadly attack on the Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten by rioters.