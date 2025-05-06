News Americas, New York, NY, May 6, 2025: Caribbean-American stars lit up the red carpet with glamour and cultural pride last night at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” paid homage to Black dandyism and the power of fashion in shaping Black identity — and Caribbean-rooted celebrities brought that theme to life with elegance and flair.

Leading the night’s style parade was Barbados-born Rihanna, radiant and expectant with her third child. The fashion mogul turned heads in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble — a perfectly tailored suit that highlighted her baby bump, topped with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat.

Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York on Monday May 5, 2025. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

Trinidad-born rap queen Nicki Minaj made her eighth Met Gala appearance in a striking pinstripe suit dress by Thom Browne, detailed with a cascade of ruffled flowers down one shoulder. Minaj’s look blended power and femininity, making a bold statement in line with the evening’s theme.

Nicki Minaj leaves the New York’s luxury Mark Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, in New York City, United States. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Puerto Rican global sensation Bad Bunny channeled island elegance in a dark brown Prada suit, paired with a traditional Puerto Rican pava hat and golden tie, delivering a cultural nod wrapped in sharp tailoring.

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

ASAP Rocky, whose father is Barbadian, brought Harlem swag and Caribbean pride to his co-chair role. The rapper wore a custom AWGE parka-inspired double-breasted jacket in technical wool with Marmot-style details — a tribute to Harlem street fashion and his own Caribbean roots.

ASAP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Another co-chair, Grenadian-descended F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, walked the carpet with trademark sophistication, showing that speed and style can go hand in hand.

Lewis Hamilton at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Belizean roots actor Colman Domingo turned the red carpet into his personal stage in a pleated cape with an embellished collar. Underneath, a sharp Valentino suit underscored the elegance of contemporary Black tailoring.

US actor Colman Domingo arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed “Tailored for You,” aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Trinidadian-American entertainer Teyana Taylor honored her Caribbean heritage in a bold fashion-forward look, affirming her place as a multi-talented creative force who embraces her island roots.

US singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardi B, who boasts both Dominican Republic and Trinidadian ancestry, wowed in a green Burberry suit reminiscent of Victorian grandeur. With a ruffled silk shirt and velvet trousers, the chart-topper brought drama and regality to her sixth Met Gala appearance.

Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri, whose mother hails from Barbados, stunned in a custom Ferragamo creation with coral beading — a tribute to traditional Nigerian Edo attire. Her look was a masterclass in cultural fusion and thematic excellence.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

From floor-sweeping capes to tailored power suits, Caribbean-American stars didn’t just attend the Met Gala — they defined it, celebrating the richness of Black and Caribbean culture through cutting-edge fashion.

The Met Gala, officially the Costume Institute Benefit, is fashion’s most prestigious night, held annually on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Hosted by Vogue and overseen by Anna Wintour since 1995, the event is famed for its star-studded guest list and bold couture looks inspired by a unique annual theme. More than a fashion showcase, it’s a global cultural celebration where style meets art.