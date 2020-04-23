5 Best BA Programs In The Caribbean For International Students

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 23, 2020: Why is getting an education in the Caribbean becoming increasingly popular among international students?

First off, students get a chance to study in a place that is rich in culture and history. Secondly, it is easy to combine a higher education with a high-quality vacation. This region is a dream destination for many travelers. And thirdly, the Caribbean offers a wide selection of BA programs that are relatively affordable compared to countries to their north.

BA in Political Science

A Bachelor program in Political Science prepares professionals for top-ranked governmental, scientific, and diplomatic positions. There is an extensive and comprehensive program in Keiser University, for example. It includes a general study of politics and political science but also has several narrower fields.

BA in Business Administration

This program is relatively new but gets a lot of attention from students dreaming of rocking in the modern business world.

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) provides a well-rounded business education to young people who can study management, marketing, finance, accounting and statistics to run businesses effectively.

BA in Psychology

Even though the field is relatively new, this program has a lot to offer to its students. Students get an advanced understanding of local culture.

The program is based on the best comprehensive theories and practices known in the field. Also, since psychology is constantly evolving, the program at the International University of the Caribbean, for instance, is regularly updated.

Another institution offering such a program is Keiser University Latin America Campus in San Marcos.

BA in Community Development

This program is popular among students who want to make a difference in their communities. It equips young people with the knowledge needed to work with individuals and drive changes.

Graduates often take positions in social institutions or social services. They work to positively affect their own and local communities through programs like this at the International University of the Caribbean.

BA in Media and Communications

The introduction of this program in Kingston dates back to 2007. Since then, the number of people interested in pursuing a career in media has quadrupled.

The program such as the one in the University of Commonwealth Caribbean offers excellent knowledge and skills to students. It prepares them for careers in both electronic and printed media. You might also be interested in the BA in Community Development, such as the one available in the International University of the Caribbean.

Education is getting more and more expensive throughout the world. Hence, students are forced to seek more affordable options. The Caribbean is one of them offering amazing programs and wonderful opportunities.