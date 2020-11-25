News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 26, 2020: Construction on a US$100 million Radisson Blu Hotel and a US$90 million Hilton Hotel are set to begin in the CARICOM South American nation of Guyana next year.

Chairman of the Giftland Group Guyana, Roy Beepat, announced plans to construct a US$100 million Radisson Blu Hotel in Guyana. According to Beepat, the agreement is already finalised to offer this five-star package to Guyana.

During the announcement, he disclosed that the hotel will be constructed where the current Giftland Mall parking lot is located at Turkeyen, Guyana. The hotel will span 12 floors with adequate space for hundreds of rooms, banquet and conference halls, parking, and popular restaurant brands such as Red Lobster and Olive Garden.

Also, Beepat envisions that it will feature high-end gyms, business, and presidential suites, helicopter pads, and even an internationally-branded casino.

The Government of Guyana through the Tourism and Commerce Ministry and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GREC Investment Group and TOTALTEC Oilfield Services Guyana Incorporated and its CEO Lar Mangal for a Hilton Hotel.

The hotel will be constructed at McDoom, Greater Georgetown, which is the home to many businesses such as Gafoors, Pritipaul Singh Investment, Guyana Shore Base Inc, Farm Supplies, and Schlumberger.

Construction is expected to last for two years. Mangal said he is delighted to fast track this multi-million-dollar project.

“We see this as a great opportunity for Guyana to build further local capacity in terms of supporting multiple sectors, of course, the tourism sector. We see this as a very fast and dynamic given the emerging oil and gas sector,” the Guyana Times quoted him as saying.

Mangal added that the hotel is being placed in a very unique location to support the multi-sector establishment that will have a long-term impact and said bringing a branded hotel like the Hilton, is a breakthrough in terms of the world-class hotels being established in Guyana.

“The intent of this project is to continue to support local capacity in development in terms of having more Guyanese suppliers and contractors involved in very unique high tier development projects,” he said. “Thereby decommissioning more and more activities from happening outside of Guyana and bringing them onshore to Guyana to be supported by Guyanese working with Guyanese in Guyana.”

President Irfaan Ali has said that the Guyana government is looking to have four new branded hotels constructed by the end of his first term in office.

The construction of these world-class hotels is seen as timely for Guyana which has gained worldwide recognition since the discovery of oil from which the country is expected to see major developments across various sectors.

The Guyana Marriott Hotel was officially opened in April 2015. It includes a total of 192 rooms and five suites across nine floors and provided jobs for around 250 people and about 100 indirectly. The US$51 million project was first launched in November 2011.