Invest Caribbean Partners With CanEx Capital Connection To Boost Financing In The Cannabis Sector

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept 25, 2020: Invest Caribbean, (ICN), the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, has announced a partnership with CanEx Capital Connection (CCC), to boost financing for entrepreneurs and companies operating in the cannabis and hemp industry.

Through CCC, ICN will be able to offer qualified entrepreneurs in the Caribbean and globally, the opportunity to present their deal and possibly secure equity and joint venture investment to grow and expand their business.

Additionally, the partnership will be able to offer businesses in the sector, access to financing for equipment purchases, including lighting, as well as real estate loans for land deals, dispensaries, warehouses, etc.

ICN founder and CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, welcomed the partnership with CanEx Founder, Douglas K. Gordon, noting that the collaboration will undoubtedly be a boost, especially for Caribbean and Latin American entrepreneurs, who are struggling to connect with funding and investors in this sector.

“ICN, since its inception, has been constantly seeking ways to help Caribbean businesses grow and have access to funding despite the many challenges that exist for this region when it comes to access to capital,” said Persaud. “Our partnership with CanEx Jamaica and CCC, will allow us to expand this offering into a sector that could very well become the future economic driver for the Caribbean region.”

CCC and CanEx Jamaica Founder, Douglas K. Gordon stated: “As we look for ways that provide an effective bridge to connect entrepreneurs and investors, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with ICN. The ICN cannabis real estate financing vehicle is innovative and will provide a very attractive option for operators and investors. These are the sorts of partnerships we will look to build to provide robust offerings to the marketplace.”

Entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds or secure real estate loans for this sector can contact ICN here.

Investors seeking to be part of the CCC network can register here.