News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 15, 2021: A fourth discovery of oil has been found in a South American CARICOM nation.

Oil producer Apache Corporation and its joint venture partner Total SA revealed the fourth discovery of oil, offshore of the CARICOM nation of Suriname.

Oilfield Technology quoted the company as saying the significant oil and gas discovery was made at the the Keskesi East-1 well, in Block 58 off the coast of the country.

The well was drilled by a water depth of about 725-m and encountered a total of 63-m net pay of hydrocarbons, comprised of 58-m net black oil, volatile oil, and gas pay in good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoirs, along with 5m of net volatile oil pay in Santonian reservoirs, where wireline logging has just been performed.

“We are delighted to announce this new discovery, which confirms this first exploration campaign as a full success and adds to the proven resource base” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total. “We are also excited, as new operator of the block, to start the appraisal operations designed to characterise the 2020 discoveries, while in parallel start a second exploration campaign on this prolific block in 2021.”

Total assumed operations of Block 58 on January 1, with a 50 percent working interest.

This follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West and Kwaskwasi.