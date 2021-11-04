Caribbean Future Summit Set For Friday

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 4, 2021: The 2nd annual Caribbean Future Summit opens tomorrow, November 5th at 10 a.m. EST.

This year’s event is being presented under the theme: “From Tourism Hubs to Tech Hubs – the Caribbean Digitization Roadmap,” and is being presented by the Global Startup Ecosystem in partnership with Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, Hubspot, Sendgrid and DigitalOcean.

This year’s speakers include Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce- Jamaica, Audley Shaw; Ministry for Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment- Barbados, Dwight Sutherland; Prof. Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor, The University of the West Indies; Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM Implementing Agency for Crime and Security and Christine Souffrant, founder and CEO, Global Startup Ecosystem, Founder- Haiti Tech Summit.

They also include: Jadine Yarde, CEO, Nevis Tourism Authority; Charles Lindo, Executive Director, St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation; David A. Farrell , Principal, Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH); Alicia Nicholls, founder, Caribbean Trade Law and Development; Dr Damie Sinanan, manager – Competitiveness and Export Promotion, Caribbean Export and Investment Agency; Barry Brown, Executive Director/Travel, AFAR Media; Shanese Anne Steele, Nutmeg and Sage Blog writer, Aazhganan Project Founder; Einstein Ntim, Chairman, Global Startup Ecosystem; Howie Firth, Director, Orkney International Science Festival and Georgie-Ann Getton, Founder, GSD Solutions.

Former speakers have included Jack Dorsey (Founder of Twitter), Ben Horowitz (Investor Twitter, Facebook), Tim Draper (Investor in Skype, Hotmail etc); Naveen Jain (Founder of Moon Express, Viome etc.); Current President of Haiti Jovenel Moise; Sophia the Celebrity Robot (Hanson Robotics), Vicky Jeudy from Netflix Orange is the New Black; and VP+CEOs from Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Uber and more.

Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) is an education tech recruitment company with a mission to prepare millennial and future generations for the digital age. GSE aims to up skill 1 billion people by 2030. www.globalstartupecosystem.com

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caribbean-future-summit-2021-virtual-edition-tickets-134686742673