By NAN News Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Mar. 21, 2023: A new liquor company founded bya father-son team with roots in the Caribbean, is one of four companies to secure angel investment from Pronghorn.

Pronghorn recently unveiled its newest round of angel investments in four additional Black owned spirits companies which include the award-winning, gluten free IslandJon Vodka, founded by Levi and Kevin John. The amount of the investment was not revealed.

The vodka brand celebrates legacy, heritage, and the soothing warmth of the Caribbean’s landscape. Levi’s lifelong career traveling the world as a musician shines in the brand’s vibrant, award-winning craft spirit.

Hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, Levi has spent his life on stage and traveling the world as a musician. John is a singer songwriter and entertainer who has performed all over the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean to a solid fan base. During his years at the world-famous Sanibel Harbor Resort and Spa he wrote and produced the song, Sanibel Harbor Sunset.

In his decades of island living and world travel, Levi learned that there is nothing more important than embracing unforgettable moments. It’s this attitude that IslandJon Vodka is distilling their award-winning craft vodkas in New Port Richey, Florida.

IslandJon is available for purchase in select states in stores and online. Visit Islandjon.com for a store locator and for delivery options.

Pronghorn’s capital investment will be supplemented with access to Pronghorn’s supercharging program, which consists of a deep resource of consulting services, direct industry expert mentorship, and more to accelerate each brand’s business growth beyond investment.

“Pronghorn continues to disrupt the fundamental relationship between venture capital and Black entrepreneurs,” said CEO and Managing Director, Jomaree Pinkard. “This cohort of innovative and award-winning founders is an exciting next chapter in our mission, and all share the type of dynamic brand and product narrative essential to succeed in today’s crowded marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome these brilliant founders to the Pronghorn family and can’t wait for them to be able to tap into the full weight and force of our support infrastructure as they scale their businesses.”

The latest round falls on the heels of the company’s steady stream of investments debuted earlier this year, bringing Pronghorn’s total number of investments to 13 brands in less than one year. The newest benchmark further propels Pronghorn’s progress towards its mission of investing in 57 Black owned and led spirits brands over the next 10 years generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community – ambitious figures the company is positioned to achieve based on its rapid first year portfolio expansion. Through Pronghorn’s continued capital investments and supercharging programs, the company continues to refine its modern, sustainable model to diversify the spirits industry, and ultimately to create a template for how to effectively diversify any industry for any underrepresented group.

To date, Pronghorn has invested in Ten To One Rum, an award-winning Caribbean rum brand founded by CEO, Marc Farrell and co-owned by GRAMMY-winning artist, Ciara as well as Ego Tequila, the first Black woman owned tequila in the state of Texas, Den of Thieves, Hella Cocktail Co., Tequila With Friends, Common Ground Spirits, Delta Dirt Distillery, Anteel Tequila, and Old Hillside Bourbon Company.