News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 20, 2021: This year’s Nomad Beach Index is out and remarkably, the Top 4 out of a list of 10 recommended beach destinations globally for capitalist nomads and entrepreneurs are all in the Caribbean.

Nomad Capitalist, a boutique tax and immigration consultancy built for all modern entrepreneurs and founded by Andrew Henderson in 2012, releases The Nomad Beach Index that aggregates data from over thirty unique sources to create the perfect ranking system. It is based on a total point system of 50 and ranks by the priorities that each Nomad Capitalist should consider essential: beauty, services, taxes, immigration and safety.

Here are the Top 4 Beach Destinations globally For Nomads you should know.

1: The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands topped the global list as it landed in the number one with 46 out of 50 points. It scored high for its “lush greeneries and blue waters and its “favorable tax policies.” There is no income tax, no property tax, no company tax, and no capital gains tax.

2: Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda ranked at number two for its dual islands, scoring 43 out of 50 points for its historical culture, its world-class beaches and the cheapest citizenship by investment program for families at US $125,000.

3: The Bahamas

The Bahamas ranked in at number 3 with a total of 42 points for its many islands – 700 in total as well as the country’s straightforward immigration process that allows a nomad to be a resident by purchasing an annual resident permit from the government for as low as $1,000. The Bahamas also ranked high for having no income tax, no corporate tax, no capital gains tax, no sales tax, no withholding tax, no gift or inheritance tax, and no other probate fee, making the island nation a well-established tax haven for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

4: St. Kitts And Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis ranked fourth globally with 42 points as well, scording high for being a dual island nation; its citizenship program and its lush green sceneries, wild life, and crystal clear waters.

A citizen can pay zero tax there by making a non-refundable donation to the government for $150,000 or invest about $200,000 to $400,000 in one of the country’s approved real estate projects.