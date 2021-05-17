News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. May 15, 2021: Business owners in the Caribbean continue to look further than their region as they seek new entrepreneurial opportunities. Caribbean countries like Guyana, Suriname, The Turks and Caicos Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, and other territories are taking advantage of the new business-friendly environment at home. Moreover, they also have their sights on moving their brand to the U.S.

Running a business is demanding, especially when entering a new and demanding market. The right combination of tools can make all the difference for Caribbean businesses aiming to achieve their business goals.

Besides communication, management, and marketing, two other areas in business can benefit greatly by using business tools; these are finance and marketing. For Caribbean business owners moving to the U.S., the correct business branding strategy can ensure their enterprise has the desired impact and ultimate economic results.

These are the 5 business tools trending with Caribbean businesses right now as they enter U.S. markets:

1. TRUiC Business Name Generator for Branding

In the 21st century, every business needs to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Caribbean enterprises are most certainly using it to their advantage by developing chatbots and other tools to make the day-to-day running of their business easier.

Moreover, AI is a tool that can effectively help to brand a business entering the U.S. market. Good branding is about giving a business identity, and its name and logo design are vital instruments to raising customer awareness.

Every business must have a unique name. The best way to ensure a unique name is by conducting a name search with TRUiC’s free name availability tool. This is the best tool right now. It allows every new business to do an LLC name search for business name availability in each state.

The tool doesn’t stop there, it also offers a free guide to the whole business formation process.

2. Zoom for Communication

Even though there are some other efficient communication tools out there, including Google Meet and Slack; Zoom is the one that has gained the most traction globally. Business owners enjoy its ease of use and features. Smaller businesses that don’t require all its advanced features can also use it for free.

Zoom’s popular features include the ability to host up to 25 participants in a meeting and an unlimited number of meetings. File sharing and cross-platform messaging are added features that make this a versatile tool.

This is currently the favorite communication tool for Caribbean business owners wanting to meet with their overseas teams online, for sharing screens with teams (even IT), conducting virtual training sessions, and creating video webinars.

3. Paymo for Project Management

Project planning and management are vital to growing a successful business. They allow everyone involved to manage resources, assign projects, keep track of them, and deliver them.

Paymo is an all-in-one tool for project management for excellent collaborations between teams. All projects and related tasks are monitored in real-time and expenses can be monitored and invoiced effortlessly. Smaller businesses can use the free access to Paymo, but with limited features.

4. Google Analytics for Marketing

Google Analytics is still the best marketing tool available for ensuring marketing success. Website analytics is a wonderful tool for businesses starting up in the U.S. because they help improve online marketing efforts.

An easy dashboard helps business owners track their website visitors, products, conversions, and marketing goals. All this with detailed reports based on analytics. This invaluable tool is used by more than half of all websites. It also allows businesses to perform A/B testing and make informed business decisions based on data.

Freshbooks for Accounting

Accounting and invoicing can take up a huge part of the working day for any business owner. One of the best accounting tools available today is Freshbooks. Caribbean business owners have embraced this tool that provides reports that are easy to understand. The tool also tracks expenses, does invoicing, and automated payments.

Freshbooks also ensures business owners meet any compliance restrictions to their business with the addition of a checks and balances feature. Lastly, any services that charge hourly rates can log hours, and invoices are automatically issued.

Business owners can allow the accounting section of their business to run without any effort with this brilliant, automated accounting tool.

Caribbean businessmen have never shied away from the challenges they face as they expand across the region. Technology and the development of incredible software tools are making it easier than ever before for people across the Caribbean to explore their entrepreneurship, even in the U.S.