News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Oct. 14, 2020: A U.S. government delegation kicked off a Caribbean trip Tuesday, to discuss investment opportunities and security cooperation in the region as well as highlight the administration’s “Growth in the Americas’ initiative.

Led by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer, Adam Boehler, the group will visit Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic through October 15th.

Boehler, joined by U.S. Department of Treasury Assistant Secretary for International Markets Mitchell A. Silk and other senior officials from the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Export Import Bank, and National Security Council, arrived in Guyana Tuesday.

The delegation, according to a DFC statement, will also explore support for private sector led investment in infrastructure, energy, technology, and women’s economic empowerment. At a meeting last year with Caribbean leaders to discuss economic issues at his Mar-A-Lago resort, Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with its partners in the region to foster economic growth, counter predatory investment practices, and strengthen security cooperation.

DFC’s current portfolio in the Caribbean includes more than $489 million invested across projects ranging from small business lending, power generation, agriculture, and low-income mortgage lending.