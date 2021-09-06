Caribbean Businesses: Exploring Registered Agent Services

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 6, 2021: Businesses in the Caribbean frequently set their sights on the United States’ larger markets. This is especially the case since digital banking and global ecommerce help diversify economies like that of the Bahamas, Jamaica and St. Vincent where tourism faced prolonged disruption.

Registered agents are required for businesses with a presence in the United States since they are critical to the smooth operation of a company. Failing to register your business or appointing a registered agent can result in your business missing out on personal liability protection, legal benefits, as well as tax benefits. Currently, there are more than 32.5 million businesses registered in the US.

Even though these companies essentially provide the same service, each has its advantages. . Signup fees vary, and each has its own unique features that set it apart. SBA advises business owners that, before deciding on the service, it’s a good idea to figure out what your business needs are and how much money you are willing to spend.

What Is A Registered Agent Service?

Every limited liability company (LLC), must have a registered office where legal documents can be delivered. Incorporation Rocket describes a registered agent as the individual who is given the power to receive these documents on the LLCs behalf. The LLC must have a reliable street address in the state where it is created in order to have a registered office. During regular business hours, the registered agent should be ready to receive documents such as summons, complaints, and even subpoenas. As a result, selecting the correct service agent for your LLC is a critical step for ensuring business success.

Why Hire A Registered Agent Service?

Hiring a registered agent service has a number of benefits. There are legal requirements for filing reports and other government paperwork, and a registered agent’s job is to keep the LLC informed about these obligations and remind them of deadlines. This guarantees that the LLC complies with all applicable laws. Running your own LLC is a lot of work and requires you to focus on a lot of different tasks all at once. Another benefit of having a registered agent is that they can take some of these tasks off your hands and help reduce the pressure that comes along with the responsibility. There is the option of choosing to be your own registered agent, but then you need to physically be at your office to receive any documents. This can limit your flexibility and freedom. One of the most significant benefits of hiring a registered service agent is the ability to keep your business location confidential. The LLC’s address will not be registered or disclosed in the public record, avoiding the embarrassment of getting a lawsuit in front of your employees or customers, for example. Hiring a registered agent service can be costly for your LLC, but when you consider the benefits, it’s a no-brainer.

Choosing To Be Your Own Registered Agent

As mentioned above, the option to be your own registered agent is there. In order to qualify as a registered agent, you need to be 18 years or older. Whether you register personally or appoint a friend or a family member, the person should have a permanent physical address in the same state as where your LLC is formed. The last requirement is that the designated person should be available to receive correspondence during the set business hours.

Now that we know more about the ins and outs of registered agent services, here are 3 of the best registered agent service options:

1. ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is well-known for its outstanding customer service and exceptional value for money. You get one year of registered agent services with their LLC formation package when you subscribe to their service, which starts at $39 plus state fee. After the first year you can continue using their service, but the fee may differ. ZenBusiness was founded in 2015 by a group of individuals that experienced problems with starting a business. Just because you save money on something doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice services. Online customer reviews for ZenBusiness are overwhelmingly good. Included in your registration fee is one year worth of free registered agent service. Being a relatively new business, ZenBusiness may lack experience, but they make up for it in price.

2. Northwest Registered Agent

When it comes to forming an LLC, going with Northwest is a great investment. They provide a year’s worth of registered agent service fees for free for only $225 plus state fees. They are a bit more expensive than the other options on this list, but you surely get what you pay for. Northwest scans all of your documents, and their package covers a variety of services. They secure your company’s data, create compliance calendars, and provide limitless cloud storage. Your LLC will also be given an internet account via which you will be able to view business documents and forms. Northwest is the oldest agency on this list. If you are looking for an industry specialist, then Northwest is the way to go.

3. IncFile

If you’re on a tight budget, IncFile is your best bet. They provide free registered agent services for the first year, after which you must pay a $119 yearly cost. The Incfile website has a learning center where LLC owners can get useful information about the formation of their business. Sending SMS reminders to LLC owners is a terrific option they provide to keep you informed about the progress of their filings. They offer excellent customer service feedback and have tons of positive reviews online.

When choosing which service to go with, any one of the above mentioned are sufficient. Whether you choose to be your own registered agent or use a service, you always have the option to change your decision, but it will cost you. The question is whether you want to save money or time. It doesn’t matter if you hire the least or most expensive service, as long as your business needs are met.