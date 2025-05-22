News Americas, New York, NY, May 22, 2025: Caribbean-born U.S. Congressman, Adriano Espaillat, has sharply criticized the Republican-led House’s passage of what he termed the “GOP Tax Scam,” a bill he warns will have dire consequences for America’s most vulnerable.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) has slammed the GOP’s “Big Beautiful Bill. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Espaillat, who represents New York’s 13th congressional district and was born in the Dominican Republic, condemned the bill for offering major tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations while slashing funding for essential public services.

“The only winners following Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill’ are billionaire donors and big corporations that already pay next to nothing in taxes,” Espaillat said in a statement from Washington, D.C. “This disastrous bill includes devastating cuts to health care and food assistance, taking vital funding from the American people.”

He added that the legislation, which aligns with former President Donald Trump’s economic priorities, would further burden working families, making basic necessities such as groceries and healthcare even more costly.

“Donald Trump has no problem taking from the poor to give to the wealthy,” Espaillat stated. “These cuts are a matter of life and death. If this bill becomes law, people will die from lack of food, health care, and housing.”

Earlier this week, Espaillat spoke out against the bill on the House floor and joined over 100 Democratic colleagues in proposing more than 500 amendments in an effort to stall the bill’s advancement during a Rules Committee hearing. Despite these efforts, every Democrat in the House ultimately voted against the measure, which passed under Republican leadership.

Espaillat reaffirmed his commitment to defending the values and well-being of working families across the nation, pledging to continue the fight against policies he sees as detrimental to America’s most vulnerable communities.

Summary of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

The House Republicans have advanced a sweeping multitrillion-dollar tax and spending bill that could significantly affect household finances across the U.S. Officially titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the legislation aims to make permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts and introduces major changes to tax policy, social programs, and federal student aid.

Key Provisions:

Tax Cuts & Credits: Makes Trump-era tax cuts permanent. Temporarily increases the child tax credit to $2,500 (2025–2028). Increases the SALT deduction cap to $40,000 in 2025 with income-based phaseouts. Introduces a $4,000 tax deduction for seniors. Provides a tax deduction on U.S.-assembled auto loan interest (up to $10,000). Offers tax exemptions for tips for earners under $160,000

Social Program Cuts: Includes $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, possibly impacting millions through loss of health and food assistance. Imposes stricter work requirements for eligibility starting in December 2026.

Health & Education: Expands access and contribution limits to Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Eliminates subsidized student loans and hardship deferment options. Extends loan repayment terms to up to 30 years with delayed forgiveness.

Other Features: Launches federally funded “Trump Accounts” with a $1,000 initial deposit for child savings. Ends tax credits for electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements after 2025.



The bill, over 1,000 pages long, was passed by the House and could be advanced in the Senate via budget reconciliation, though changes are expected before potential enactment.