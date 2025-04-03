News Americas, New York, NY, April 2, 2025: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled sweeping new reciprocal tariffs that will impact trade with more than 180 countries around the world – including numerous Caribbean nations.

Announced on Wednesday, the plan includes a baseline 10 percent tariff on imports from most countries, with significantly higher duties for what the Trump administration has labeled “the worst offenders.” The sweeping trade action represents a major policy shift that could affect economies across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Among the Caribbean nations hit hardest is Guyana, the new oil-rich South American CARICOM member, which will face a 38 percent tariff on imports into the United States under the new trade regime. Ironically, the tariffs come on the heels of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Guyana, where he met with President Irfaan Ally ad praised Guyana as one of the most exciting places in the world right now, citing its transformational economic opportunities and strategic importance to the United States.

Meanwhile, the following Caribbean countries will be subject to a 10 percent baseline tariff:

The Dominican Republic

Trinidad & Tobago

British Virgin Islands

Barbados

Cayman Islands

Curaçao

Antigua & Barbuda

Bermuda

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Grenada

Turks & Caicos Islands

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Lucia

The Bahamas

Haiti

Jamaica

Sint Maarten

Suriname

Belize

Dominica

Guadeloupe

Martinique

French Guiana

In addition, the former president confirmed that 25 percent tariffs on foreign auto imports will also go into effect beginning Thursday, expanding the reach of the tariff policy beyond goods to the auto sector.

While these tariffs have yet to take effect, their potential impact on trade relationships between the U.S. and the Caribbean could be significant — especially for small island economies reliant on exports and tourism.

News Americas will continue monitoring the policy rollout and its effects on the region.