News Americas, New York, NY, November 26, 2024: One Caribbean country has recorded over a 1,000 murders so far this year, and its not Haiti.

Jamaica has recorded over 1,000 murders so far this year, underscoring ongoing challenges with violent crime on the island.

As of November 23, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported a total of 1,039 homicides. This marks an increase from the 995 murders recorded during the same period last year. The deadliest week of 2024 occurred recently, with 44 murders in just seven days.

Despite the rise in total numbers, the JCF noted that the overall murder rate has dipped by two percentage points compared to 2023, bringing the year-on-year murder decline to 18%.

Among the 19 police divisions, St. James leads with 117 murders, followed by St. Andrew South at 107. Westmoreland, 94, St. Catherine North, 86, and St. Catherine South, 74, round out the top five divisions with the highest murder counts. Encouragingly, five divisions have recorded a decline in murders compared to last year. Additionally, other serious crimes – including shootings, injuries, rape, robbery, and break-ins – are down across the board.

The grim statistics come just days after Canada issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise extreme caution when visiting Jamaica. The advisory warns of violent crimes such as armed robbery and murder, particularly in urban areas like Kingston and Montego Bay. It highlights high-risk neighborhoods, including Tivoli Gardens, Trench Town, and Norwood Gardens, where gang-related activity and gun violence are prevalent. Tourists were advised to remain vigilant and avoid these areas.

The news also comes as the US recently said guns sent from America dominate Caribbean crime scenes.