Weds. Sept. 6, 2023: Get ready for the Harry Belafonte Scholarship at the City University of New York, (CUNY).

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the introduction of the Harry Belafonte Scholarship at CUNY to commemorate the legacy of the renowned Caribbean American performer, civil rights activist, and musician who passed away earlier this year. The scholarship will cover all expenses, including tuition, room and board, fees, books, transportation, and personal costs, for five CUNY students who exemplify a commitment to social justice and the performing arts, have overcome significant challenges, and embody the principles Belafonte represented. Applications for the scholarship will open in Spring 2024.

Harry Belafonte, Singer-songwriter, actor, and social activist, at the Bouckaert Farm,in Chattahoochee Hills, GA, USA, on October 2, 2016. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Harry Belafonte, born Harold George Bellanfanti, Jr., on Mar. 1, 1927, was the son of Jamaican immigrants in Harlem, NY. He made significant contributions to the arts and activism and was a symbol of breaking barriers and uplifting communities. The scholarship aims to honor his legacy by providing opportunities for passionate and talented students to pursue their dreams debt-free.

New York Lieutenant Governor Delgado expressed gratitude to Governor Hochul for investing in the youth and providing them with the tools to inspire change, reflecting Belafonte’s impact on social justice and the arts while CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez thanked Governor Hochul for this generous scholarship that aligns with Belafonte’s commitment to social justice and the arts.

Belafonte’s daughter, Gina, expressed deep appreciation for New York State’s recognition of her father’s legacy and the scholarship’s potential to empower young individuals interested in furthering their education and understanding of art and activism.

Governor Hochul emphasized that the scholarship aims to help students who have overcome adversity succeed, create a lasting legacy, and contribute to the lives of New Yorkers, similar to how Belafonte’s parents worked hard to provide him with opportunities.

Last month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams posthumously awarded Harry Belafonte the Key to the City of New York in recognition of his contributions to society and the arts at Harlem Week in NY.