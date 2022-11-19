JOIN US / REGISTRATION (FREE): www.volunteersunited.org

Date: Tuesday 22nd November 2022Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: Sir John E. St Luce Finance and Conference Center

Registration: FREE (in person or online via ZOOM)

Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are currently gripped by a silent and growing debt crisis.

This high level of indebtedness manifests a myriad of negative impacts on the lives of the average citizen and more so hampers progress on climate action, as well as overall sustainable development in the region.

The Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC), with support from the Funders Organized for Rights in the Global Economy (FORGE) and in partnership with Debt Justice UK (formally Jubilee UK), have implemented a project entitled: “Confronting the Caribbean Debt Challenge, Building Resilience for Sustainable Development”

This project is geared towards building awareness of the impact of increasing debt

in the Caribbean region by way of mobilizing Caribbean Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and communities to have a more active role in collaborating on the debt campaign.

– Ms. Nadia Spencer-Henry (Debt Manager with Ministry of Finance in Antigua and Barbuda)

– Mr. Auro Fraser (Regional Coordinator with OSF: Open Society Foundations)

– Mr. Jwala Rambarran (Policy Advisor with CPDC)

– Mr. Tim Jones (Head of Policy with Debt Justice UK)

