News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Thurs. Nov. 24, 2022: A Caribbean born comedian, actor and author is now “The Man From Philadelphia,” a new film on Tubi TV & Amazon US.

“The Man From Philadelphia” is a film co-directed & executive produced by Kevin Herod and stars Guyana-born, Toronto stand-up comedian, actor and author, Kevin Christopher. The film is the story of entertainment and business manager, Markus Wigglesworthenstein.

When Wigglesworthenstein is publicly fired and labeled a boy band con artist of a manager, his business suffers a setback. Attempting a rebound for both his personal and career’s sake, by quarterbacking the introduction of two new musical acts as they make their debut to the world, he immediately runs into problems.

“The Man From Philadelphia” is an outside the box film with a unique aspect for its viewers, seeing as how Wigglesworthenstein is the only one who speaks. Christopher (Wigglesworthenstein) doesn’t narrate, but instead moves the plot along via dialogue throughout the one-hour screen time, while encountering a cast of characters along the way.

An interesting nod to the actual city of Philadelphia in the story of “The Man From Philadelphia” is when Christopher, as Wigglesworthenstein, artfully fits in a rendition of the 1843 American poem ‘Tell Tale Heart’ written by EDGAR ALLAN POE, composed while the poet lived in Philadelphia.

Outside of filmmaking, Christopher is the author of the chess and exotic dancer novel titled, ’The Queensway,’ which is available on Amazon E-books. The Comedian, known for taking risks to success, did just that with his YouTube Rap video ‘I Cheat.’ Christopher is a previous Second City Tim Simms award nominated comedian and a popular night club MC, with appearances on MTV’s reality dating show Play’d. The multi-talented comedian, actor & author is also the voice of Teletoon cartoon hero, ‘Ninjamaica.’

“The Man From Philadelphia” is Kevin Christopher at his best and taking you along with him.

“The Man From Philadelphia” available now on Tubi TV & Amazon US.

Watch the Trailer: