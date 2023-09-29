News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 29, 2023: Popular Grenadian born, US-based comedian, Majah Hype, born Nigel Theron Joseph, is facing a backlash following remarks made on the Talkthatshhhh podcast, where he questioned Guyana’s status as a Caribbean country due to its geography and culture. The comments ignited a firestorm of debate and criticism.

During the podcast, Majah Hype stated: “It’s definitely curry chicken…the only person that you gonna hear say that is Guyanese people, and they not Caribbean,” in response to a question about cuisine. He continued: “Because it is in South America, we show dem love, we accepted them, but they not Caribbean…that is like the only English speaking country on the continent.”

In response to the online backlash, Majah Hype posted a video clip of himself engaging in a humorous debate, accompanied by impersonations of Guyanese people. The video garnered thousands of likes and comments. He captioned the post, expressing his surprise at the level of disrespect and threats he received and promising to share the messages he received.

However, social media users criticized him for not acknowledging his mistake and attempting to deflect blame. Some urged him to take responsibility for his comments, while others emphasized the need for unity among Caribbean people.

Majah Hype, known for his comedic impersonations of Caribbean cultures, expressed his astonishment at the intense reaction, particularly from the Guyanese community. He emphasized that he had represented Guyana positively for over a decade.

Despite the controversy, Guyana is recognized as a member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and has a rich history of contributions to Caribbean culture, including cricket.

Majah Hype’s comedic career has been built on his ability to mimic various Caribbean accents and mannerisms, earning him a substantial following.