Fans Send Love To Minaj As She Stays Silent Following Father’s Death

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 16, 2021: Fans of Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, Nicki Minaj, have been flooding her last post on Twitter with messages of condolences following the sudden death of her father, Robert Maraj.

Long Island police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed Maraj. He was reportedly walking along a road in Mineola at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Minaj has so far remained silent on the death, but many are replying to her Feb. 2nd post. Among them is ‘Sarahhhh,’ who wrote: “Nicki . The barbz are here for you … we know how strong you’ve been. You’re one of the strongest women I’ve ever seen. We love you, we will be praying for you and ur family. Stay strong. Rip Robert Maraj.”

“Sending love to you and your family, take care,” added ‘Audrey’ while ‘Jenny’ posted: “Are you ok Nicki, I’m so sorry about what happened to your father I know what I am saying will not bring him back… sorry hugs and kisses” while Barb added: “I’m so, so sorry for what you’re going through right now. This is the hardest thing anyone can ever experience. just know we are always thinking of you and wishing you the best.”

And the messages kept on coming. ‘Ara_salis’ wrote: “May God cover you and your family during this time. I’m so sorry for your loss my love and that it happened this way. Please know God called him to a higher place. Be strong my dear and remember the better memories you two created together. Love you so much!” while ‘Eemma-jane added: “So sorry for ur loss Broken heart its horrific to lose a parent. Surround urself wit ur loved ones & take it a step at a time. Stay strong for ur beautiful son Blue heart God bless u.”

Maraj was from Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago. He and his wife, Carol Maraj, moved to the US and left Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, with her grandmother, before moving her to Queens with them when she was five.

Minaj has said in interviews in the past that during her childhood, her father began abusing drugs and alcohol. She also revealed that she would sometimes return home to find her furniture pawned by her father for drug money.

Her mother worked as a nursing assistant and did her best to keep Nicki and her younger brother safe. One night she dreamed her husband had burned down the house, and the next day told the children to sleep at a friend’s house. That night, she says her father did try to burn down the house – Minaj’s mother, the only one at home, managed to escape. Her father has said that her claims are exaggerated.

Maraj eventually went to rehab and kicked his crack addiction and was reportedly attending church before he passed. He was 64 at the time of his death.