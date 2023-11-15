News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds. Nov. 15, 2023: In a surprising move, Grammy-nominated reggae artist Protoje is expanding his creative horizons with the release of his first children’s book, “Here Comes The Morning,” inspired by his little daughter. Co-authored with The Bookboys, 12-year-old Azibo and 9-year-old Gyasi Bookman, the book is set to hit shelves on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

To celebrate the launch, Protoje and The Bookboys will host a book signing event at Busboy and Poets – Anacostia (2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE) in Washington D.C. The special collector’s edition will be unveiled during the event, which is scheduled from 4-6 pm ET and is open to all ages.

“Here Comes The Morning” aims to captivate young minds, answering the intriguing question inspired by Protoje’s daughter, Yara: Where does the sun go after dark? Instead of merely answering, Protoje takes readers on a journey to the easternmost point of their Caribbean island to visit a lighthouse. The story, designed for 3 to 7-year-olds, encourages curiosity, exploration, and the importance of loving parental guidance.

The book is an extension of Protoje’s 2022 Grammy-nominated album, “Third Time’s The Charm,” featuring the track “Here Comes The Morning.” Illustrated by Jonathan Nelson, the book is available for purchase on PROTOJE.COM and BOOKMANEXPRESS.PUB, published by Sapling Books.

In addition to his literary venture, Protoje dropped a remix album titled “In Search Of Zion” on November 10. The album, produced by Zion I Kings, offers a fresh take on his 2020 critically acclaimed album, “In Search of Lost Time,” with accompanying dub versions of each track.

Protoje’s foray into children’s literature marks a new chapter in his artistic journey, expanding his influence from the music world to captivate the hearts and minds of young readers.