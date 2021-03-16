BY ET Editor

News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Tues. Mar. 16, 2021: A Brooklyn-born artiste with Guyanese roots was among the winners at Sunday night Grammy Awards, News Americas has learnt.

Carlos St. John Phillips, known professionally as Saint Jhn, picked up two Grammys at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, which was held largely virtually.

The 34-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer won for Best Remixed Recording for “Roses – Imanbek Remix,” while his Beyoncé, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter collaboration, “Brown Skin Girl” from “The Lion King: The Gift,” secured Best Music Video.

On Twitter Saint Jhn posted: “Two songs I wrote won Grammys today in real life. Imagine not believing in me a year ago.”

He released his first album under the Saint Jhn moniker, Collection One, in March 2018 but is best known for his single “Roses,” initially released in 2016.

Saint Jhn was born to Guyanese parents in Brooklyn, NY. His father is Carlos St. John. Growing up, he split his time between Brooklyn and Guyana. He began creating music when he was twelve years old and was inspired by his older brother, who would rap in the neighborhood with friends. He wrote his first song in his first year of high school while living in Guyana.

Phillips began his musical career in 2010. He self-released his debut mixtape In Association on December 25, 2010, under his birth name. On January 29, 2011, he released his second mixtape The St John Portfolio but eventually adopted the stage name of “SAINt JHN,” a play on words of his middle name.

In 2019, the singer was featured on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack recording project on the track “Brown Skin Girl” alongside Wizkid.

The collaboration got Phillips his first debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at position 76, as well as numerous awards and nominations at major international awards shows. The song won two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Awards and a NAACP Image Awards.

Phillips released his second studio album Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs on August 23, 2019 as part of his Collection series. It was supported by 3 singles “Trap”, “All I Want Is A Yacht”, and “Anything Can Happen”. The album contains guest appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lenny Kravitz, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs debuted at number 39 on the Billboard Hot 200 and sold 14,000 album-equivalent units.

On June 12, 2020, Phillips released a remix of “Trap” by Rompasso. On July 17, 2020, he released another remix of “Roses” featuring J Balvin and Imanbek. On August 27, 2020, he was featured on “Famous” by Octavian, and Gunna. The following day, he was featured on a remix of “Tommy Lee” by Tyla Yaweh also featuring Post Malone. Phillips released his second studio album While The World Was Burning on November 20, 2020. It was supported by 3 singles “Gorgeous”, “Sucks To Be You”, and “Smack DVD.” The album contains guest appearances from Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, JID, 6LACK, and Kehlani.