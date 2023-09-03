News Americas, BROOKLYN, NY, Sun. Sept. 3, 2023: The inaugural Caribbean Music Awards, sponsored by Frequency Spotify, was presented on Thursday, August 31st, at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY ahead of the annual West Indian Day Parade tomorrow, Sept. 4th.
Among the winners were Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj, who won for collaboration of the year – dancehall/reggae, for “Likkle Miss,” which she recorded with Skeng.
T&T soca king, Machel Montano, was honored with a lifetime achievement award and secured the title of male artist of the year in the soca category. Meanwhile, Jamaican crooner Beres Hammond was celebrated with the elite icon award and also claimed the male artist of the year title in the reggae category. The event, skillfully hosted by Wyclef Jean, also recognized other double victors, including Kabaka Pyramid, Ding Dong, and Patrice Roberts.
In a notable moment, reggae legend Buju Banton received a humanitarian award, lauding his philanthropic contributions through the Buju Banton Foundation.
The event showcased impressive performances by a lineup of artists, including Wayne Wonder, Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Rupee, Baby Cham, Toni-Ann Singh, Romain Virgo, Angela Hunte, and Stone Love. It also featured special appearances by Doug E. Fresh, Skeng, MYA, Spice, Morgan Heritage, Konshens, Karlie Redd, and Michael Rainey Jr.
Broadcasted via Tempo Networks, YouTube, and Instagram – @CaribbeanEliteMagazine, the event paid tribute to Caribbean music encompassing various genres such as reggae, dancehall, soca, and zouk.
The list of winners from the inaugural Awards were:
EP of the year (dancehall): Alkaline, The Ripple EFFX
Impact award (dancehall): Chronic Law
Impact award (reggae): Kabaka Pyramid
Impact award (soca): Viking Ding Dong
Performer of the year (soca): Mr. Killa
Album of the year (dancehall): Masicka, 438
Female artist of the year (dancehall): Spice
Male artist of the year (dancehall): Ding Dong
Male artist of the year (reggae): Beres Hammond
Male artist of the year (soca): Machel Montano
Female artist of the year (soca): Patrice Roberts
People’s choice award: Kes
Artist of the decade: Vybz Kartel
Collaboration of the year (soca): GBM Nutron & DJ Spider, “Down Dey”
Collaboration of the year (dancehall/reggae): Skeng & Nicki Minaj, “Likkle Miss”
Video of the year (dancehall/reggae): Popcaan & Toni-Anne Singh, “Next to Me”
Video of the year (soca): Patrice Roberts, “Mind My Business”
Best new artist (dancehall): Valiant
Best new artist (reggae): Samora
Best new artist (soca): Tempa
Kompa band of the year: Klass
Dance song of the year: Ding Dong, “BOUNCE”
Performer of the year (dancehall): Dexta Daps
Album of the year (reggae): Kabaka Pyramid, The Kalling
Lifetime achievement award: Machel Montano
Elite icon award: Beres Hammond
Humanitarian award: Buju Banton // The Buju Baton Foundation