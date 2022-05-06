9-Year-Old Jamaican Canadian Releases ‘We Are The World’ Take

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Fri. May 6, 2022: A 9-year-old Canadian pop artist and daughter of Jamaican immigrants has released “We Are The World,” a new single that is areimagined version of the Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie song produced by Quincy Jones.

Jazmin’s (Jazz) Headley’s new release follows the success of her last single, ‘Dance With Me.’ Jazz started writing music and playing the piano at a very young age and found a way to connect with her own age group. The young artist uses her music as a vehicle to promote positivity.

“We Are The World” was a song that united the world and Jazzbrings that heart & message to her reimagined version, which is very much what her young fans have come to love about the popular artist. The single is produced by #1 Billboard charting Producer Jonathan Hay.

Jazz’spositive outlook is one reason why the young pop star is a welcomed addition to the CBC TV television series, ‘Ukulele U.”

Jazz alsohelps raise money for many causes including Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

Jazz was recently presented with an award for “selfless service & contributions to others” by the MPP of Brampton Sara Singh. She will be performing at the 21st annual 5KM walk and signature HUG event hosted by Meagan’s HUG, tomorrow, Saturday May 7th, 2022 and will be donating 20% of all proceeds from her new single to Meagan’s HUG “Hope For Ukraine,” which supports Ukrainian families in Toronto forced to flee their homes to resume paediatric cancer treatments. For more information, visit meaganshug.com

Listen to “We Are The World” HERE