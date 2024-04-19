News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 19, 2024: Fresh off his GRAMMY® win alongside Julian Marley for Best Reggae Album, Antaeus is back with another hit. Teaming up with “World Singer” Jah Vinci and A-List producer Notnice (known for his work with Vybz Kartel, Alkaline, and Popcaan), Antaeus delivers “Ganja,” just in time for marijuana culture’s high holiday on April 20th.

The term “420” has become synonymous with cannabis culture, originating in 1970s California and officially recognized in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

“Ganja” is an electrifying Electro and Dancehall fusion. The official video, directed by Linkz (known for his work with Aidonia, Sean Paul, and Chronic Law), will premiere on the Monom Records YouTube channel on April 19th. Featuring 2024 Dancehall Queen Raquel Cautiion, the video was shot at the iconic Water Lane Murals in Downtown Kingston, Jamaica, capturing the essence of the party vibe.

Jah Vinci’s lyrics in “Ganja” resonate with cannabis enthusiasts worldwide, bringing a fresh energy to the track. Recorded at Antaeus’ Monom Records studio in Kingston and mixed at his Contrackz Music studio in The Bronx, NY, the track was mastered by Grammy®-winning engineer Alex Psaroudakis.

Jah Vinci expressed his excitement for the release, stating, “I’m really looking forward to this record being out. It’s a different vibe, different energy. As a ganja smoker myself, on 4/20, this is the song I’ll be blasting.”

Antaeus shared his thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting Jah Vinci’s talent and the innovative electro riddim. He also praised Notnice, emphasizing the producer’s humility and ease to work with.

Notnice echoed Antaeus’ sentiments, describing the collaboration with Alexx as a great experience filled with positive energy.

With “Ganja,” Antaeus, Jah Vinci, and Notnice have crafted a track that promises to be a favorite among reggae and dancehall fans, celebrating the spirit of 4/20 with infectious beats and uplifting lyrics.

Check it out here