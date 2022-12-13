BY NAN NEWS EDITOR

NEWS AMERICAS, TORONTO, ON, TUES. DEC. 13, 2022: A Caribbean root, Canadian music artist is making history as one of the first solo Tassa drummers in the world.

Born in Canada to a Trinidadian mother and Fijian father, Bluez Tassa’s beats are unconventional and captivating, bringing together a fusion of Afrobeats, soca reggae, Latin chutney, and pop.

Bluez, born Renay Kumar, was raised in Trinidad and has been performing this exciting brand of music for over twenty years, with bands – Rhythm Krew Tassa and TalanaBLU Tassa Cru.

Bluez and his bands have made over 200 performances at Caribana to excited fans and rave reviews. Other notable appearances for the talented artist/music producer have included Jamaal Magloire’s Toronto Revellers and the wedding of Mishelle Morgan of the Young and the Restless.

Bluez has hit up the stages of major music festivals in Dubai, India, Ethiopia, Trinidad, Guyana, Jamaica, Switzerland and Fiji. The Solo Tassa drummer has also appeared at Taste of Africa & the muthadi international drumming festival.

He was recently honored with the City of Mississauga’s Musical excellence award as well as the top Tassa band in Canada and has also been the resident drummer for the Toronto FC since 2007.

Fans have come to expect the excitement Bluez brings to the stage from the Toronto Raptors 2019 Champion parade, Dundas square multicultural day to Jamaica day. The performer has worked with artists from Sean Paul, Machel Montano (king of soca), Shensea, Beenie Man, Byron Lee & Super Blue (popularized soca music).

Bluez currently performs with Grammy nominated Dj Power. The founder of Malton’s Got Talent for young artists, the musician takes seriously the responsibility to give back and to mentor. Tassa drumming has risen him to the international stage providing a platform to help young artists move forward on their journey.

January 2023 will bring new music from Bluez and a release of venues to see the performer live.