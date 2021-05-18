News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 18, 2021: Dancehall music and three top stars are coming to Good Morning America this Caribbean American Heritage Month.

GMA has announced its sizzling hot lineup for the 2021 Summer Concert Series including global reggae/dancehall superstars Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul performing their hit single, “Go Down Deh,” on the June 11th broadcast.

The song is currently being heard in 61 countries and 165 Cities across 254 radio stations worldwide. Also dominating Reggae charts around the global, the track has been added to rotation on popular channels such as BBC 1Xtra (the UK), Irie 98.9 FM – Cayman Islands, Massive Aruba 103.5 and G98 FM in Toronto.

On YouTube, the music video has amassed 6.3 million views and is in the top 5 on trending. Directed by Jay Will (credits include: M.I.A, Lee Scratch Perry, Kayne West, Shaggy, Major Lazer) – the video premiered on BET and BET Soul with additional play from REVOLT TV, VH1 and Yo! MTV. The video sits atop Tidal Reggae and Dancehall Video hits.

Throughout the summer, “GMA” will bring viewers performances from the biggest stars in music including: Bebe Rexha; Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice; Chance the Rapper; Chloe Bailey; DJ D-Nice & NE-YO; G-Eazy; Lady A; Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley; Karol G; Pitbull; The Wallflowers; Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer; Glass Animals; Dierks Bentley; Leon Bridges; Sofia Carson; Old Dominion; Tinashe; Sebastian Yatra; Sheryl Crow; Bastille; Maluma and Anitta.

The series starts with K-Pop group BTS who will perform on Friday May 28th and continues with Bebe Rexha on June 4th, followed by Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul on June 11th.

See the song and video below: