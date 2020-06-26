By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 26, 2020: In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with entertainers unable earn money from tours and performances, two Caribbean-born dancehall stars have turned to showcasing themselves on the X-rated entertainment site, OnlyFans.

The site has put X-rated entertainment in the hands of its entertainers who charge “fans” monthly subscription fees for exclusive sexually enticing content and even sex acts.

Dancehall singer Ishawna is now a member, reportedly signing up months ago after using her IG to post several sexy photos, including one showing a vibrator. Subscriptions to her fan page is 19.99 a month.

And D’Angel, born Michelle Downer, the ex-wife of dancehall star Beenie Man, also announced to fans this week on Instagram that she has also signed on to the site to post largely sensual content. She is promoting herself as “D’Angel The Lady of Dancehall” and a “Long And Lean Doll.”

D’Angel as seen on her Instagram page. (Instagram image)

The captions for D’Angel’s images are very salacious, with phrases such as “Take your time and fu.. me slowly spank me while you’re at it,” “Do we really have a connection? Or am I just a lil cute ‘Angel’ trying to take all your life saving? Xoxo,” “Mi body charge up so we can go all night,” I’m so wet,” “Taking you on a love tour you won’t forget,” and “Mi tek it anytime anywhere, even pon rock stone.”

She says she has already received over 100,000 fans to date. Her subscription rates stand at US$9.99 per month with a three-month subscription going for $26.77, the six-month package at US$53.95, and a year-long package for $107.89.