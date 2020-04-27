News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 27, 2020: A Caribbean-born designer has joined in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, recently donating masks to a New York hospital.

Jamaican designer Glenroy March and his fashion brand D’Marsh Couture presented healthcare workers at Brooklyn Hospital with a donation of masks to thank them for their service recently.

The staff expressed their gratitude to D’Marsh and his team, adding that the fashionable masks will certainly add color and brighten their day.

D’Marsh says another donation of additional masks and head covering will be made in the coming weeks to the hospital as well as others in the tri-state area.

You can help D’Marsh continue its support of the frontline workers by shopping dmarshcouture.com/store today. Your donation will help produce and distribute head coverings and masks for healthcare workers.

About House of D’Marsh

House of D’Marsh had its genesis in Spring 2003 when designer Glenroy March launched his Spring collection during Caribbean Fashion Week in Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston. This start gave rise to the pursuit of a passion by a talented Jamaican who would later go on to stun audiences not just locally but internationally. With an eye for detail and perfection, the New York based March, honed his design skills at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts, obtaining practical experience while working in the costume department. With a constant pulse on trends and new innovation combination, House of D’Marsh, seeks to marry sophistication with fashion-forward sensibility. The House of D’Marsh has received numerous editorials in a variety of local and international fashion and consumer magazines.