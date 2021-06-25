By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 25, 2021: It’s the summer and there are several top new tunes being dropped by top Caribbean artists that are helping fans cope with the pandemic blues. Here are Five you should check out.

Black Tears Remix

Black Tears is a song by reggae legend Marcia Griffiths and produced by Donsome Records. The remix features Ivory Coast reggae singer and songwriter Tiken Jah Fakoly. The single was released on Friday June 18th and the lyric video created by Sairplay was released on Wednesday June 23rd.

No Way Out

Jo Mersa Marley has dropped No Way Out featuring Black Am I. “There’s no escape from your fate

Suh it’s better you just know your place. Ah Ah Babylon a bawl. Wohoo Babylon a fall,” Marley croons. Check it out here.

Hold Me

Saint Lucian super-producer and artiste Motto brings a healthy dose of island vibes with the Flavor Riddim on “Hold Me,” featuring a cross-island collaboration featuring Caribbean superstars Charly Black (Jamaica), Machel Montano (Trinidad & Tobago), Teddyson John (Saint Lucia), and Skinny Fabulous (Saint Vincent). With an Indian-inspired flute melody lacing a bouncy Dancehall Soca backbeat, every track on the riddim delivers the perfect sound for those eager to get back into the clubs, fetes, and concerts and “wine down low.”

Beautiful To Me

Reggae crooner Romain Virgo has produced his newest single “Beautiful To Me,” which receives its official release today, Friday June 25th, 2021. The song will be available on all digital platforms through VP Records. The ballad, produced and recorded under the artists own label is a special ode to his wife Liz who is beautiful in his eyes – in or out of makeup. “Beautiful To Me” is Romain Virgo’s first production. Tune in for the debut HERE on June 26th.

Ginal

“Ginal,” featuring Collie Buddz, is the kick-off single to the new Alborosie album, ‘For The Culture.’ “Ginal,” is a Jamaican slang term to describe a trickster. The song is illustrated with cutting and humorous lyrics about people who talk too much (‘mouth ah massi’), that they will “smile inna yuh face an’ wah take yuh place.” To this reality, Alborosie sings “chattings run road like a Taxi / glued to my word like epoxy / no carry news / laba laba / me ah no foxy….”